Stock Performance And Outlook Of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

In the last trading session, 27.07 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.90, and it changed around -$0.98 or -4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.23B. RIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.50, offering almost -259.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.22% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.16 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.09 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 12.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.00 percent over the past six months and at a 56.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,194.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $554.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $796.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 million and $54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55,399.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,375.40%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.30% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 64.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.22%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 749 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.43% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $5.21 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.58% or 141.56 million shares worth $3.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 46.51 million shares worth $1.2 billion, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust held roughly 22.51 million shares worth around $579.34 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.