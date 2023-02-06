SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 42.62 million shares of the SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $1.33 or 47.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $387.89M. SOUN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.14, offering almost -337.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.59% since then. We note from SoundHound AI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

SoundHound AI Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOUN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 47.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.33 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 134.46% year-to-date, but still up 101.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 277.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOUN is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SoundHound AI Inc. to make $10.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 142.90%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.91% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares, and 11.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.49%. SoundHound AI Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Anchorage Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.03% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $12.44 million.

Cota Capital Management, Llc, with 1.29% or 2.04 million shares worth $7.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $4.93 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.