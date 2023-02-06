SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 55.87 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.46, and it changed around -$0.26 or -3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.21B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.41, offering almost -79.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.16% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.29 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.24 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.82% year-to-date, but still up 25.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 56.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.36 percent over the past six months and at a 45.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $392.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $431.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $251.57 million and $279.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.30%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.18% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 33.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.58%. SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is held by 567 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 95.28 million shares worth $502.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.72% or 61.96 million shares worth $326.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.2 million shares worth $106.46 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 17.33 million shares worth around $91.35 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.