Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.91M. SYTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -852.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.29% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1825 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 2.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Siyata Mobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.77 percent over the past six months and at a 81.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -32.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 6.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.27%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.22% or 33055.0 shares worth $36029.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $21091.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.