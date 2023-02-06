Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 10.75 million shares of the Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.12 or 40.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.35M. SFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -628.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Shift Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SFT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 40.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3890 on Friday, 02/03/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 158.63% year-to-date, but still up 83.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is 58.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFT is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Shift Technologies Inc. to make $124.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.80%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.77% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares, and 28.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.99%. Shift Technologies Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Jefferies Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.60% of the shares, which is about 5.6 million shares worth $3.77 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.14% or 2.66 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $1.08 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.65 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.