Shares Of Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Could Show A Loss Of -2105.88%

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.20M. BPTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.91, offering almost -769.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.53% since then. We note from Biophytis S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.50K.

Biophytis S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BPTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biophytis S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Instantly BPTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9024 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.11% year-to-date, but still up 46.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) is 41.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPTS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2105.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2105.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Biophytis S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.61 percent over the past six months and at a 47.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Biophytis S.A. shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.99%. Biophytis S.A. stock is held by 4 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 96371.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.39% or 63928.0 shares worth $72238.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.