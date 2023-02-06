Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -33960.4% Decline

In today’s recent session, 31.6 million shares of the Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $2.31 or 137.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.00M. SECO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -72.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.41% since then. We note from Secoo Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44660.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.75K.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Instantly SECO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 137.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.2200 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 114.26% year-to-date, but still up 135.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is 116.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1359.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SECO is forecast to be at a low of $1359.01 and a high of $1359.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33960.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33960.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited to make $273.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.50%.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 30.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Secoo Holding Limited shares, and 16.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.96%. Secoo Holding Limited stock is held by 12 institutions, with IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $23.93 million.

FIL LTD, with 0.70% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2632.0 shares worth $11554.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.