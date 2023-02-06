Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.10M. SNCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.97, offering almost -1508.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.39% since then. We note from Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.38K.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNCE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Science 37 Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.84% year-to-date, but still up 25.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) is 33.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNCE is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -706.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -222.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) estimates and forecasts

Science 37 Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.41 percent over the past six months and at a 56.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Science 37 Holdings Inc. to make $15.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.38 million and $18.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.70%.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.09% of Science 37 Holdings Inc. shares, and 61.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.72%. Science 37 Holdings Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.98% of the shares, which is about 19.81 million shares worth $12.23 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 3.71% or 4.33 million shares worth $2.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $1.84 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.