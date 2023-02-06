Risk-Taking Investors May Find Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.99 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.23M. ARVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -976.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.1% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.76 million.

Arrival stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrival is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4350 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 145.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 83.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $5.37 and a high of $5.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1276.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1276.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arrival to make $9.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.39% of Arrival shares, and 12.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.63%. Arrival stock is held by 105 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 30.4 million shares worth $48.03 million.

Capital World Investors, with 2.46% or 15.71 million shares worth $24.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $6.88 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $3.22 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.