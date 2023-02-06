Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.89M. RIGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -104.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.79% since then. We note from Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RIGL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.67% year-to-date, but still up 4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is 37.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIGL is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -772.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.16 percent over the past six months and at a -290.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $22.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.56 million and $20.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 71.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.48%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 24.13 million shares worth $27.26 million.

State Street Corporation, with 13.85% or 23.95 million shares worth $27.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.5 million shares worth $7.73 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $5.95 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.