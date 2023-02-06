ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 3.63 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around -$10.34 or -60.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.07M. RSLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.00, offering almost -1049.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.4% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 464.26K.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RSLS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -60.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.40 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 70.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.52% year-to-date, but still down -14.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -10.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSLS is forecast to be at a low of $27.50 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -646.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -310.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ReShape Lifesciences Inc. to make $4.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.71 million and $3.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.90%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.14% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares, and 6.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.18%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.32% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $56747.0, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.