Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 5.22 million shares of the Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.24 or 12.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.79M. MARK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.90, offering almost -426.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.69% since then. We note from Remark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.56K.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3499 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.89% year-to-date, but still up 58.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is 86.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.37 day(s).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Remark Holdings Inc. to make $6.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 174.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.21% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.17%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.88% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $1.35 million.

Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc., with 2.21% or 2.36 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $0.75 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.