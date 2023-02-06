Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.27, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $793.42M. PRVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -17.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.7% since then. We note from Provention Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Instantly PRVB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.36 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.30% year-to-date, but still up 5.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is -2.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Provention Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 116.59 percent over the past six months and at a 8.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 209.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Provention Bio Inc. to make $2.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.25 million and $717k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 268.20%.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Provention Bio Inc. shares, and 48.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.53%. Provention Bio Inc. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Sessa Capital IM, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $24.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.65% or 4.61 million shares worth $18.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $6.01 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $6.0 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.