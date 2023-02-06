Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 19.32 million shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.63M. PBTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -1741.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.35 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1388 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.63% year-to-date, but still down -10.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 11.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBTS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.89% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.10%. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.17 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.34% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $52582.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 22594.0 shares worth around $14573.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.