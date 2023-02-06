Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -305.8%

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.16 or -4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $359.01M. PRCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -193.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.75% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Porch Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRCH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Porch Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.51% year-to-date, but still up 23.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 85.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRCH is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -305.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Porch Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.02 percent over the past six months and at a -30.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Porch Group Inc. to make $74.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.00%.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.06% of Porch Group Inc. shares, and 90.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.76%. Porch Group Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Vulcan Value Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 10.03 million shares worth $25.67 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC, with 10.02% or 10.0 million shares worth $25.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.61 million shares worth $16.92 million, making up 6.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $6.5 million, which represents about 3.38% of the total shares outstanding.