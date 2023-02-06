Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $783.20M. PGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -2799.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.1% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PGY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.15% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 23.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PGY is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to make $181.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 43.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.84%. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.50% of the shares, which is about 43.03 million shares worth $179.85 million.

Ejf Capital Llc, with 3.54% or 17.89 million shares worth $74.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $1.29 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 95034.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.