ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 8.46 million shares of the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.89, and it changed around -$1.23 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.51B. ON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.22, offering almost -1.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.67% since then. We note from ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.25 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.69% year-to-date, but still up 9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 30.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.12, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ON is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.87 percent over the past six months and at a 78.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation to make $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.74 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.30%. ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 306.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.33% per year for the next five years.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 101.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.59%. ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 1,068 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 50.34 million shares worth $2.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.44% or 45.24 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12.8 million shares worth $643.77 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $509.44 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.