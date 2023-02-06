NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 11.67 million shares of the NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.67, and it changed around -$0.93 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.23B. NEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.35, offering almost -22.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.98% since then. We note from NextEra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NEE as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.84 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.68% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is -11.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEE is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

NextEra Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.13 percent over the past six months and at a 7.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc. to make $6.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.42 billion and $5.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%. NextEra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.21% per year for the next five years.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.70. It is important to note, however, that the 2.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares, and 80.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.82%. NextEra Energy Inc. stock is held by 2,924 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 185.38 million shares worth $14.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.36% or 144.67 million shares worth $11.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 57.86 million shares worth $4.48 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 43.48 million shares worth around $3.37 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.