Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.19, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. MGNI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.96, offering almost -13.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.62% since then. We note from Magnite Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Instantly MGNI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.73 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.55% year-to-date, but still up 13.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 36.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.33 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Magnite Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.27 percent over the past six months and at a 36.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Magnite Inc. to make $152.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $114.1 million and $142.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.64% of Magnite Inc. shares, and 66.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.55%. Magnite Inc. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 11.83 million shares worth $105.03 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC, with 7.15% or 9.5 million shares worth $84.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.64 million shares worth $41.23 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $32.62 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.