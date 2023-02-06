Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $3.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.20M. MGTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -346.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.49% since then. We note from Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MGTA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Instantly MGTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9040 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.08% year-to-date, but still up 62.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is 67.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGTA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.68 percent over the past six months and at a 3.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.50%.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.97% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 77.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.37%. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with TRV GP IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.48% of the shares, which is about 6.76 million shares worth $8.11 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 9.10% or 5.36 million shares worth $6.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $1.65 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.