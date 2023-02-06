Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.40M. RIDE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -161.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.19% year-to-date, but still up 17.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 39.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.62 day(s).

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.46 percent over the past six months and at a 51.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $9.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -77.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.88% per year for the next five years.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.15% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 27.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.96%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 11.35 million shares worth $16.4 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.31% or 9.35 million shares worth $13.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.98 million shares worth $12.97 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $6.9 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.