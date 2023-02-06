Let’s Talk About How Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 2.96 million shares of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.68, and it changed around -$1.15 or -6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $663.95M. SI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $162.65, offering almost -819.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.86% since then. We note from Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.71 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.62% year-to-date, but still up 36.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 40.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.74 percent over the past six months and at a -85.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 93.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $112.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.26 million and $58.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%. Silvergate Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 114.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.80% per year for the next five years.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 80.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.24%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 387 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 2.91 million shares worth $155.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 2.27 million shares worth $121.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $47.28 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $40.63 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.