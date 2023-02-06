Let’s Get Started On The American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.90M. AREB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.72, offering almost -1788.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.0% since then. We note from American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.41% year-to-date, but still up 6.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 3.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREB is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Rebel Holdings Inc. to make $5.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.28% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.20%. American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.02% of the shares, which is about 53323.0 shares worth $17644.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.41% or 21562.0 shares worth $17249.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.