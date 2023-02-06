Let’s Discuss The So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $246.89M. SY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.01, offering almost -40.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.74% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.45K.

So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.01 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.66% year-to-date, but still down -23.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 28.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SY is forecast to be at a low of $5.70 and a high of $8.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -297.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $41.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.10%. So-Young International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -247.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.91% per year for the next five years.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 27.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.88% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 60.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.52%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.05% of the shares, which is about 15.41 million shares worth $33.9 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd., with 4.89% or 4.42 million shares worth $9.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 83482.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 62527.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.