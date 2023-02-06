Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 3.69 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.70, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -52.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.98% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.77 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.30% year-to-date, but still up 8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 35.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.47 percent over the past six months and at a 32.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.20%.

Joby Aviation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -57.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.81% per year for the next five years.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.99% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares, and 29.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.04%. Joby Aviation Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.58% of the shares, which is about 46.04 million shares worth $226.06 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 6.74% or 40.96 million shares worth $201.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.21 million shares worth $30.47 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $23.5 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.