JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 6.16 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.63, and it changed around -$1.68 or -2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.23B. JD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.73, offering almost -33.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.44% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

JD.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 37 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JD.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.76 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.67% year-to-date, but still down -9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -12.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $553.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JD is forecast to be at a low of $432.80 and a high of $708.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1130.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -651.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.03 percent over the past six months and at a 44.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $37.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.34 billion and $33.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.90%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 31.85% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.68% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 19.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.21%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 857 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 29.86 million shares worth $1.72 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.75% or 23.96 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Global Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.26 million shares worth $591.54 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Fund held roughly 6.73 million shares worth around $387.78 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.