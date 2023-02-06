It’s Easy To Bet On Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.75, and it changed around -$0.54 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.24, offering almost -14.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.31% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Immunovant Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IMVT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunovant Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.09 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.02%. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -4.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMVT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 77.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 305.25 percent over the past six months and at a -9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.90% in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 06.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.84% of Immunovant Inc. shares, and 37.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.11%. Immunovant Inc. stock is held by 156 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 9.46 million shares worth $36.87 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC, with 4.61% or 5.37 million shares worth $20.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $20.95 million, making up 4.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $4.87 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.