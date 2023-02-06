IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -86.49%

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.05 or 12.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.37M. IRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.12, offering almost -1555.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.81% since then. We note from IronNet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Instantly IRNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4350 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 54.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect IronNet Inc. to make $6.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.90%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 04 and April 10.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.86% of IronNet Inc. shares, and 29.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.75%. IronNet Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $4.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.27% or 3.33 million shares worth $7.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $3.31 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.