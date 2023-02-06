Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.66 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.98, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. IOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.73, offering almost -134.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.08% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.26 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.88% year-to-date, but still down -2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 24.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.12 day(s).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.36 percent over the past six months and at a -11.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.90%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 337 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.50% of the shares, which is about 13.36 million shares worth $147.53 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 7.52% or 11.83 million shares worth $130.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $64.51 million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $45.9 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.