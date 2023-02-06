ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.33, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -81.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.95% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.59 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.60% year-to-date, but still up 8.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -7.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.15 day(s).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -73.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -94.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -51.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.16% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 8.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.75%. ImmunityBio Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 7.52 million shares worth $27.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.48% or 5.91 million shares worth $21.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $21.8 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $8.92 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.