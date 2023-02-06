If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE)

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.37, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $402.68M. CNCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.44, offering almost -0.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.3% since then. We note from Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Instantly CNCE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.41 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 39.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.10 percent over the past six months and at a -18.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $80k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $543k and $13k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -85.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 515.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.40%.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 65.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.74%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.57% of the shares, which is about 3.63 million shares worth $15.28 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 6.90% or 3.31 million shares worth $13.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $4.86 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $1.59 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.