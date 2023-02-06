If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.98, and it changed around -$2.73 or -5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. FVRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.37, offering almost -114.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.52% since then. We note from Fiverr International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.26K.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.66 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.93% year-to-date, but still up 18.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 46.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FVRR is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Fiverr International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.29 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. to make $83.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.1 million and $79.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.85% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares, and 53.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.83%. Fiverr International Ltd. stock is held by 339 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 2.44 million shares worth $83.86 million.

Sands Capital Management, LLC, with 4.44% or 1.63 million shares worth $56.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $21.35 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $12.25 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.