If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $677.40M. CANO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -517.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.97% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.73 million.

Cano Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CANO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cano Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Friday, 02/03/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.33% year-to-date, but still up 18.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is 43.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANO is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -343.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.27 percent over the past six months and at a 6.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $651.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cano Health Inc. to make $834.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $492.25 million and $704.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.52% of Cano Health Inc. shares, and 68.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.49%. Cano Health Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.22% of the shares, which is about 34.79 million shares worth $53.22 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 6.50% or 15.89 million shares worth $24.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $8.83 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $6.88 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.