How To Invest In LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 4.82 million shares of the LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.03 or 12.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.91M. LGMK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.19, offering almost -1039.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from LogicMark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 801.40K.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Instantly LGMK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2898 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.34% year-to-date, but still up 19.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) is -31.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LogicMark Inc. to make $4.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.49% of LogicMark Inc. shares, and 9.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.47%. LogicMark Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.35 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 1.64% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.