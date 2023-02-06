Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 3.55 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around -$0.76 or -22.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.70M. HSCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -127.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.11% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSCS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 214.31% year-to-date, but still up 12.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 238.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSCS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.10% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.17%. Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with AE Wealth Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 25000.0 shares worth $29500.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.29% or 23412.0 shares worth $43874.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.