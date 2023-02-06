Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Shares Might Go Down -77.44% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.09M. HCTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.68, offering almost -380.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.57% since then. We note from Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.04% year-to-date, but still up 7.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 87.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Healthcare Triangle Inc. to make $14.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.27% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.73%. Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 70000.0 shares worth $25970.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.08% or 30015.0 shares worth $30015.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.