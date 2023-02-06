HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.54 million shares of the HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.73, and it changed around -$3.55 or -9.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.01B. HCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.12, offering almost -146.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.26% since then. We note from HashiCorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.31 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.37% year-to-date, but still up 5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 30.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

HashiCorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.62 percent over the past six months and at a 33.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect HashiCorp Inc. to make $119.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.30%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 01.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of HashiCorp Inc. shares, and 65.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.03%. HashiCorp Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 6.46 million shares worth $190.2 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 7.06% or 5.21 million shares worth $153.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $108.01 million, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $65.14 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.