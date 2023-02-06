Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Stock Forecast: $18.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 7.0 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.89M. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -155.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.26% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 million.

Gevo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.27% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.30 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.52%. We can see from the shorts that 47.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -737.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.04 percent over the past six months and at a -30.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,125.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $3.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $270k and $54k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 351.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6,585.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.50%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 54.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.24%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.01% of the shares, which is about 35.31 million shares worth $82.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.84% or 25.5 million shares worth $59.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 21.12 million shares worth $48.15 million, making up 8.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.62 million shares worth around $13.22 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.