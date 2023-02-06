Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 3.26 million shares of the Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.79, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.30M. GNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.75, offering almost -441.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.58% since then. We note from Genius Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.32 million.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.99 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 1955.13% year-to-date, but still up 38.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 1618.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.50 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genius Group Limited to make $11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.19% of Genius Group Limited shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.21%.