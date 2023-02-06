Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.29 or -9.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.90M. VINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.88, offering almost -1269.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.6% since then. We note from Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.90K.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.79 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 128.26% year-to-date, but still up 120.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is 111.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VINO is forecast to be at a low of $11.46 and a high of $11.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -337.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -337.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 17.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.55% of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.63%. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $66850.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.36% or 90342.0 shares worth $54214.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $64791.0, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74943.0 shares worth around $44973.0, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.