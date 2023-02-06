Future Outlook And Tritium DCFC Limited Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $230.10M. DCFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.75, offering almost -1216.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.33% since then. We note from Tritium DCFC Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DCFC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.71% year-to-date, but still up 7.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -4.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Tritium DCFC Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.26 percent over the past six months and at a 39.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited to make $32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 22.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.54% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares, and 30.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.37%. Tritium DCFC Limited stock is held by 58 institutions, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.43% of the shares, which is about 22.11 million shares worth $134.67 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc, with 10.16% or 15.56 million shares worth $94.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $10.05 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $3.11 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.