Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT)

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.71, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.71B. IOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.42, offering almost -72.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.76% since then. We note from Samsara Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Instantly IOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.21 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.34% year-to-date, but still up 6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is 21.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.55 day(s).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Samsara Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.06 percent over the past six months and at a 61.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $155.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Samsara Inc. to make $161.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.82 million and $125.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.53% of Samsara Inc. shares, and 72.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.55%. Samsara Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 42.83% of the shares, which is about 47.43 million shares worth $529.78 million.

Warburg Pincus LLC, with 6.39% or 7.08 million shares worth $79.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Discovery Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $35.37 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $18.43 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.