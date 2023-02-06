Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.20M. BHAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.20, offering almost -642.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.57% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.96K.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.70% year-to-date, but still up 47.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 65.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 05 and December 09.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.59% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 4.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.00%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.63% of the shares, which is about 47245.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.37% or 27581.0 shares worth $78605.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1311.0 shares worth $3736.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.