FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.40M. FOXO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -669.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.92% since then. We note from FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 277.31% year-to-date, but still up 53.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 283.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 21.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.52% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares, and 27.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.23%. FOXO Technologies Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Meteora Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 2.75 million shares worth $4.17 million.

Cinctive Capital Management LP, with 3.01% or 0.99 million shares worth $1.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1868.0 shares worth $2829.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.