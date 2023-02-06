Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.19 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.17, and it changed around -$0.3 or -6.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. EQX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.07, offering almost -117.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.65% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.81 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.13% year-to-date, but still down -8.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 4.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQX is forecast to be at a low of $3.13 and a high of $6.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.02 percent over the past six months and at a -259.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.60%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.02% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares, and 44.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.79%. Equinox Gold Corp. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 30.69 million shares worth $112.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.76% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 15.65 million shares worth $57.14 million, making up 5.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.74 million shares worth around $42.86 million, which represents about 3.85% of the total shares outstanding.