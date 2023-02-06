Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.40, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. UUUU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -48.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.62% since then. We note from Energy Fuels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.89 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.16% year-to-date, but still down -1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 22.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UUUU is forecast to be at a low of $6.78 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Energy Fuels Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.45 percent over the past six months and at a -47.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 302.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $486k and $384k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.30%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.60% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares, and 41.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.63%. Energy Fuels Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.59% of the shares, which is about 10.3 million shares worth $50.57 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 5.14% or 8.04 million shares worth $39.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $50.28 million, making up 5.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 5.26 million shares worth around $42.74 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.