Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 7.03 million shares of the Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.46, and it changed around -$7.51 or -8.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.62B. DDOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $184.70, offering almost -132.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.8% since then. We note from Datadog Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.85 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.11% year-to-date, but still up 2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 15.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Datadog Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.08 percent over the past six months and at a 89.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $414.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Datadog Inc. to make $446.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $270.49 million and $326.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 117.70%. Datadog Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 43.74% per year for the next five years.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of Datadog Inc. shares, and 80.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.24%. Datadog Inc. stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.08% of the shares, which is about 23.49 million shares worth $2.24 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.45% or 18.77 million shares worth $1.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $714.72 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 6.18 million shares worth around $588.91 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.