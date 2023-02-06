Could Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) were traded, and its beta was 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.11M. VFF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.55, offering almost -464.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.55% since then. We note from Village Farms International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Village Farms International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VFF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Village Farms International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Instantly VFF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.43% year-to-date, but still up 18.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is -20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Village Farms International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.41 percent over the past six months and at a -775.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -266.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Village Farms International Inc. to make $77.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $72.44 million and $72.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.70%.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.18% of Village Farms International Inc. shares, and 18.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.49%. Village Farms International Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 4.85 million shares worth $12.65 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 3.28% or 2.91 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $8.81 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $7.59 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.