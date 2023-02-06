Could Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NVOS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 4.86 million shares of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.00M. NVOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -2453.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.68 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1450 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -13.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 17.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.78% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.40%. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.37% or 86885.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 24974.0 shares worth around $26222.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.