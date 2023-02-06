Could GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.07, and it changed around $0.69 or 15.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.10M. GDC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.20, offering almost -574.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.5% since then. We note from GD Culture Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.02K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.10 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 142.72% year-to-date, but still up 36.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is 108.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.46% of GD Culture Group Limited shares, and 4.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.39%. GD Culture Group Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 10995.0 shares worth $49587.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.24% or 4443.0 shares worth $20037.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 590.0 shares worth $2660.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.